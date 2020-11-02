Google has always been proud of its phone cameras. The Pixel Camera system is impressive if you ask mobile photography enthusiasts, at least, if we are to look at reviews. The Google Pixel phone’s strength is not really on the camera hardware but the software. It may not reach the top of mobile phone rankings in key markets but image results are good enough. The newest flagship model is expected to deliver the same great photos especially with the upgraded camera specs.

The Pixel 5, coming equipped with a large 6.0-inch FHD+ screen and a Snapdragon 765G processor, boasts a dual camera setup: 12.2 MP primary with f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP ultra-wide cam with 107-degree field of view and f/2.2-aperture. The dual camera setup also includes dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED flash, and 4K video recording. It makes use of Google’s advanced algorithms to produce high-quality photos all the time.

The Google Pixel phone is more affordable compared to premium flagship phones but image results are comparable in conditions with good lighting. It has recently hit DxOMark with a relatively decent score of 120. It’s tied with the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition from a few months back. It’s currently number 12 in the list.

The Pixel 5 is more of the mid-range flagship. It delivers very decent photography performance even with limited hardware. DxOMark notes its many attributes like noise, texture, zoom, and bokeh that are made possible by the lenses and sensors.

Photo and Video results in fast and accurate autofocus, bright and vivid colors, and mainly accurate target exposure. Photos offer accurate white balance in outdoor condition. You will also notice good exposure in ultra-wide photos and nice exposure in flash portrait photos. Google promises effective video stabilization and reliable preview image for exposure.

The phone isn’t perfect though. Photos and videos show visible noise in all conditions and some white balance errors in low light. There is no bokeh effect visible in preview of photos. Some portraits show low target exposure and color fringing in outdoor photos.

Bokeh photos may deliver inaccurate depth estimation. There are frame shifts in all videos and some low detail and ghosting in low-light videos. Zoom photos also show low details. Read full camera review on DxOMark.