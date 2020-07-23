The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom was announced back in March together with the regular Redmi K30 Pro. The Pro variant was teased even earlier with 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and Vapor Chamber cooling. The phone did arrive with the said features and more. The Zoom edition is another worthy upgrade if you’re looking for a not-so-expensive Android phone with premium specs. DxOMark recently published its review of the main camera system of the smartphone. The results are impressive with an average score of 120. That’s not the top-ranking position but the phone made it to the Top 10–right after the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium.

Let’s review the features of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition first. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 777MB/s write speed (Turbo Write technology), 6.67-inch Full-screen AMOLED screen, 400 × 1080 FHD+ pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. There’s also 1200nit max brightness, DCI-P3, and HDR10+ support plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5. For eye protection, the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification is proof.

Looking at the camera department, there are quad rear shooters: 64MP Primary Quad Bayer sensor with PDAF and OIS + 8MP Telephoto + 13MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Depth sensor. There’s also a Dual-LED dual-tone flash, 8K video recording capability, and Gyro-EIS stabilization plus adaptive frame rate switching in 4K mode.

On DxOMark, the Pros and Cons have been enumerated. Photos show accurate exposure outdoors, well-preserved detail outdoors, good detail in outdoor zoom shots, and attractive bokeh spotlights. We can also note the fast and accurate autofocus, acceptable texture/noise trade-off using flash, and neutral white balance. Unfortunately, you may see white balance casts outdoors and experience localized loss of texture. There are color shifts in certain tones and low detail in indoor zoom shots.

When it comes to videos, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition boasts effective stabilization, good color rendering, accurate exposure even in low light, and good texture/noise trade-off in most conditions. Don’t be surprised if you witness some red color cast and slight focus instabilities. There’s limited dynamic range in some conditions, as well as, visible color quantization, ghosting, color fringing, and aliasing artifacts.