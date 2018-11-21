Google has added the Call Screen feature to the Pixel 3. The tech giant is also bringing the function to older Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and other Android devices. It’s special because it takes advantage of the Google Assistant to answer the calls. It sounds freaky to have a digital assistant to answer your calls but we can all agree we need it more often than we think. The feature is useful but it’s been missing something important–the ability to save the transcript. Well, that changes now as the Google devs are allowing the conversation to be saved.

From the usual deletion when the call ends, the device with the help of the Google Assistant can soon save the chat. The update will be available before year-end.

Call Screen will save transcripts on the call log so you can check later. It’s like having your voicemail which you can check once you have the time.

The Google Assistant will be your smart, voice, and virtual assistant that can answer voice calls. There is no official announcement from Google yet but an executive confirmed the call screening feature that will save transcripts on the Pixel help forums.

The Pixel 3 phone owners will receive the update only after the public beta testers. Let’s just wait and see for the official release.

VIA: SlashGear