If you’re the type of person who likes to screen their calls before answering (or not answering) unknown numbers, something like what Google introduced in the Pixel 3 called Call Screen would come in handy. The good news is that it is now rolling out for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 users so we know it’s not just a Pixel 3 exclusive. Unfortunately, this seems like a Google hardware-only feature so non-Pixel users can only look on in envy or wait for someone to port it to other Android devices.

If you don’t know what the Call Screen does, it helps you not just weed out your calls but you even get to sort of troll those unsolicited callers. When you receive an incoming call, you will see an optional “Screen Call” button on your screen. Tapping it will lead your caller to your Google Assistant and they will be asked to state their name and also what it is the caller needs from you.

It sounds like just a voice message but you will actually see the transcription of the conversation between the caller and Google Assistant live on your screen. If you recognize the person calling, you can interrupt their conversation and pick up the call. Or you can keep trolling them with more questions from your Assistant. Or you can send them directly to spam and they will be marked as such. Or if you don’t feel like talking but you know them, you can just say you’ll call back later.

This feature was introduced with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and users of older Pixel devices (and other Android users) were hoping it will also be available for them. Now the latest update for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is bringing this feature to help users with their call screening. Once you’ve received the update, just go to the settings and activate it and you can even choose the voice that callers will hear.

As to whether this feature will be available for other Android phones, that remains to be seen. You can be assured that someone will try to port this so you might just need to wait a little longer.

VIA: Droid Life