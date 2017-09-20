The new smartphones from Google – the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL – won’t be arriving until the beginning of October, but here are some good information to get all of you Google fanboys and fangirls giddy and ready. The colorways and pricing information has just been leaked, and you can now start counting your pennies.

The guys over at Droid Life are pretty solid on this information, so let’s take a look. The Pixel 2 will come in three colorways – in “Kinda Blue,” White, and Black. The pricing will reportedly be USD$649 for the 64GB variant and USD$749 for the 128GB variant. This is still pretty close to how the original Pixel phones were priced last year.

For the Pixel 2 XL, it will be available in “Black & White” and “Just Black”. The 64GB model will cost USD$849, while the 128GB model will jump to USD$949. All of these phones will be available with financing, or payment in installments.

We can’t wait for October 4th to come around, so that we’ll know what these new phones are packing. Are you going for a new Pixel this year?

SOURCE: Droid Life 1, 2