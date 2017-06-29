Google surprised us over a year ago when it decided to do away with Picasa in favor of Google Photos. Prior to that, Google+ Photos was also discontinued which prompted the users to migrate their files to the new location. Since then, a number of updates were released for the photo storage service. The most recent one we reported was the new sharing UI. We also noted the Family Library will be coming soon.

Your thousands of photos must not be kept in storage for so long. Some of them are meant to be shared with family and friends. Google Photos is one efficient and easy way to share those memories with our loved ones. The recent update brings sharing and shared libraries to the service as introduced at the Google I/O last month.

Google knows a lot of things about you, thanks to machine learning. With this, it can identify your pictures and suggest people you may send them to automatically. You may find it freaky at times but we know you are smart enough not to share any compromising or very private photos.

Google Photos now has the Suggest Sharing which you can access and manage from the Sharing tab. It can recognize special events and even the people in the photos. Don’t ask how but it’s all part of the magic of machine learning. You can easily send the images to anyone.

If you share an album, your family and friends can also upload photos. Notifications will be sent to you so you’ll know when there are new images to view.

Shared Libraries is a new feature that will be most useful for those who share a lot of memories—say for example, couples. Choose ‘Share your library’ in the menu bar and indicate the email address of the other person. The other person must accept your invitation so he or she can start viewing the photos. The images can also be saved by the person.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)