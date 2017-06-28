When you’re on your Google Photos app or website and you want to share photos to a contact or an app, it’s either you choose all the photos you want before sharing, or you tap on a photo and share it one by one. But now it looks like the cloud photo storage app from Google is giving you more options with the new sharing UI. Some users have also reported seeing that the Family Library is in the sharing options as well, but that appears to be a server-side update.

But first, let’s talk about the new sharing UI that is being rolled out to users on the mobile app. When you choose a photo and click on the share button, you can now also select additional photos from the page. Click on the ones you want to add to what you will share, then choose whether you share it to someone directly, copy the link to the photos, share it through a messaging app, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media options.

Some users now also see the Family Group button in the share options. This is a feature that was shown at Google I/O back in May but now it looks like it’s being rolled out to selected users as well. It basically lets you add photos to an ongoing family library so that all the people who have been added as members in that library will be able to access it.

These new sharing options are minor things but also especially useful for those who not just store their pictures on Google Photos, but also share them to loved ones and social networks.

VIA: Droid Life