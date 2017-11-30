Earlier this year, Google introduced Google Lens to your phone a pair of smart eyes. We were told it would be available on the Pixel and Pixel XL phones first but almost two weeks ago, the Google Lens in Assistant also started to roll out in Pixel 2 phones. Actually, Google officially launched Lens with Assistant on Pixel phones just last week. And this time, the Google Photos app gets the text selection in Google Lens and a light navigation bar.

Google Photos 3.1 has adopted light navigation bars. This is to address the burn-in issue exhibited by the Pixel 2 XL only a week of usage. With this change, the burn-in may not appear or be as obvious.

Google Lens on Photos also now has text selection so you can use and capture an image and share it with another app. Any text will be exported so you are free to copy for whatever purpose. You can also highlight to bring the standard contextual panel to Share or if you need, begin a search on the web.

You can activate the Lens on the image for the text selection to work. You will then see a Text selection tab in a carousel that’s filled with other actions or objects. The identified text will also be highlighted in boxes.

VIA: 9to5Google