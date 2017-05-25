We don’t really care much about Play Store credits and rewards but for those waiting for the Google Opinion Rewards app to be available in your country, know that it is now ready in Singapore, India, and Turkey. That’s only three countries but this could mean impending arrival in more regions in the coming months. We first heard about this in 2013 and then the following year when it reached Italy and Japan. If you may remember, it also hit Norway, Denmark, and Sweden last year.

If you want more Play Store credits for free, take some time off and answer surveys you’ll see inside the app. Google wants your answers at least once a week and then wait for your rewards. You can get as much as a dollar for completing a survey. Not bad if you’re a cheapskate who always wants free stuff.

You only need two things to earn more credits–time and patience. Answering questions will eat up some of your time and you need to be patient in giving out answers and your opinion on different topics.

If you haven’t tried the Google Opinion Rewards app, now is the time to start earning. That $1 may be small but that’s good enough to buy an app or a game. The more surveys you fill out, the more credits you will receive.

Download Google Opinion Rewards from the Google Play Store