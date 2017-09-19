Just last week, we learned that Google was ready to give new Pixel XL as a replacement for defective Nexus 6P’s. This was for the benefit of those with defective batteries. Unfortunately, Google is reportedly now reversing the previous policy as the tech giant has stopped providing 6P replacements. This information is according to a Reddit thread and is still unofficially confirmed.

Redditor Poryhack shared that he recently asked for an RMA via the support chat only to be told by the Google Support team “but the policies have changed now”. A replacement cannot be given at the moment so it is best to contact Huawei instead. That is one disappointing note to read because Nexus 6P owners have been waiting for this. The early shutdown battery issue has long been there so the supposed solution by Google last week was very much welcome. We just have no idea what happened over the

No recall was issued by either Google or Huawei so the replacement problem sounded more plausible. The only problem now is this change of policy. It’s either that or the representative who responded to the issue just made a mistake.

Read the reply from the Google Support team below:



Thank you for contacting Google Support!My name is [redacted name] and I am the next level supervisor here. I am sorry for the inconvenience caused to you due to this. As I can see that the device is faulty and need to be replaced.

Since the device is out of warranty and hence we would not be able to replace the device for you. We had replaced some of the device earlier but the policies have changed now. We’ve re-evaluated our servicing policies and cannot provide a replacement for your issue. Your best option for additional service on this is to contact the original manufacturer of the device, Huawei. I’m happy to provide you their contact information with you.

