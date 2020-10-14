Google’s video conferencing app, Meet has been through a lot of alteration in the past few months – it recently even received new safety and collaboration features. Now Google has announced that the service is going to be available for Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2. The idea behind Google Meet for Glass is to make it easy for the company’s on-site workers to connect with others in a different building, location, or even at home.

Working from home has really picked up ever since the ongoing pandemic forced us to stay socially distanced in the safety of our homes. While there are many businesses and employees that adopt the concept of remote working, there are some roles that cannot be carried out from home. For the safety of the latter, Google Meet on Glass has been rolled out; it will let workers “connect over video in real-time and keep hands free to perform tasks.”

According to the announcement, Google Workspace customers can now apply here to join the Google Meet for Glass beta program now. For starters, the search engine tech giant has tested Meet for Glass at its own data centers. The data center technicians with the Glass – using Meet – can “connect with each other to diagnose an issue, review equipment, and even train new employees.”

With this option of working hands-free and focusing on the task at hand – sans a laptop – technicians can work independently, maintaining safe social distance from others. Dialed into Meet from Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 people can collaborate easily with employees at work from home or in other facilities. Google says data centers are just “one of many examples” in which this collaboration can help maintain efficiency. “In the new normal, workers across industries are benefiting from heads-up and hands-free solutions.”

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is a wearable designed to help employees work smarter, faster, and safer. The lightweight eyewear is voice-activated, it runs Android Oreo and connects over Wi-Fi. The durable glasses with built-in three beam-foaming microphones and touch interface are powered by a Qualcomm’s 1.7GHz, quad-core processor.