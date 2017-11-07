The Google Daydream app was updated a few months ago for better content discovery and better controller usage. We know the platform has more rooms for improvement and we’re looking forward to seeing related updates in the near future. To further expand the virtual reality arena, Google is introducing the Discovery TRVLR. It is a new effort (and just one of the many) that allows anyone to go on new adventures beyond his imagination.

In this day and age, you don’t have to travel far just to see new sights and attractions. Right where you are standing or sitting, on your smartphone or VR gear, you can visit new places with Discovery TRVLR.

The Discovery TRVLR lets you explore and watch virtual reality and 360-degree videos on various subjects that will take you all over the globe. You can visit as many countries in all continents in many chapters prepared. With this program, feel free to explore Auckland, New Zealand; Hanoi, Vietnam; Mexico City; Yerevan; La Pas, and even the ends of the world in Antartica.

There are now many Discovery TRVLR episodes available and we’re interested to watch all of them on the Daydream View or the old Google Cardboard.

SOURCE: The Keyword