Nest Aware is a security subscription service to provide “intelligent alerts and camera history” through Nest cameras and other devices. However, the service can sometimes be a little expensive and the pricing a bit complicated. Now Google is re-introducing a simplified and more affordable service with Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus. They’re also now including Nest and Google Home speakers in the devices that can help you monitor your home while you’re away. Plus, you get emergency calling, a new Home Feed, and updated security and privacy features as well.

First off, Nest Aware now brings you just one price for your entire home, getting rid of all the different tiers and the per-device subscription. The service will already include all the cameras, speakers, and displays that are available in your house. It also has a new feature called events-based recording where your camera will only start recording when it detects motion or sounds and will send you alerts if you do so. They still have the 24/7 continuous video recording in the Nest Aware Plus plan.

You will now be able to add your Nest and Google Home speakers to your security system. You can enable it to listen to “critical sounds” like smoke or carbon monoxide alarms and then it will send you alerts so you can listen to the audio clip or live audio. The Nest Aware Home app will also let you call 911 emergency services that are near your home even if you’re not, if you determine that the sound alert you received is critical.

In light of privacy concerns, Google detailed the changes they have made switching from Works with Nest to Works with Google Assistant. This includes the Device Access program where they thoroughly vet qualified partners who you grant access to your Nest devices in their apps and solutions. Home Routines will now allow your Nest devices to trigger your routines and you can also build from scratch the routines you need in your home.

Nest Aware will be at $6 per month or $60 annual subscription and includes 30 days of event video history while Nest Aware Plus is priced at $12 per month or $120 annual subscription. It includes 60 days of event video history and 10 days of 24/7 video history. These updated services will be available in early 2020 in the 19 countries where Nest Aware is available.