Google Search is definitely one useful online tool. You may not notice it but if you work in front of the computer everyday, you have probably “googled” for dozens of different things each day. We don’t have the statistics right now but you know what we mean because you google all the time–whether for a dictionary definition, quotes, news, person, or an image.

For the fashionistas, they often use Image Search to know the latest style and fashion. It’s the easiest way to look for inspirations. Google has updated the Image Search recently to include “style ideas” in both the web and Android app version. Admit it, style isn’t exactly your cup of tea but Google knows everything. Just a few clicks and swipes, you can get that look that will suit your lifestyle.

Say you want to see what will go with that new colored-top of yours, do an Image Search and you will see style ideas plus outfits and lifestyle shots featuring a similar fashion product. All you need are photos of how that shirt, pair of jeans, bag, or shops are styled by other people. There are enough inspiration you can see on the web and you may start on where else–Google.

Below the image results, you will also see similar items in a carousel. This comes in handy when you are looking to buy a new item. There may be similar products that look better or are more affordable so better check out the list.

SOURCE: Google