We’re eager to learn more about the next-gen Google Home but we know it will just be a Mini version. The Google Home Mini is scheduled to launch next week but it is positioned to rival the Amazon Echo Dot. We’re interested in a full smart speaker similar to the original Google Home but while waiting, let’s focus our attention on the new features the tech giant has recently added. The Google Home team just posted a new feature that will let you set and manage reminders on your smart speaker from the tech giant.

This new special feature is only available in English in select countries. If you live in the United States, Canada, Australia, or United Kingdom, you can take advantage of this by setting, asking about, or even deleting reminders on your Google Home unit. Once a reminder is set, notifications will show on the Google Home and the compatible smartphone. Location reminders aren’t possible but Google said they will arrive soon.

To set up this new feature, the partner phone must run at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow. You can set up personalization for one person or multiple people to use the Google Home. Open the Google Home app then go to Menu> More settings> Devices> Personal results or select Multi user is now available or Link your account.

To set and manage reminders, you can do so on your Google app on your device or on Google Home directly. Check out the “Ok Google” commands below:

Feel free to get reminders by saying “Ok Google, what’s up?”, ”Ok, Google, what are my notifications?”, or “Ok Google, what are my reminders?”.

SOURCE: Google Home