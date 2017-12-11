It has been almost two months since Google launched the new Home Mini version. The smart speaker with Google Assistant arrived with the bigger and louder Google Home Max. The Home Mini is simply a souped down version of the original Google Home but unfortunately, there were a few units that reportedly experienced some problems, prompting Google to remove all top touch functionality on the device.

We were told it would be a permanent change but good news, the tech giant has restored the touch functionality. It was removed earlier because of a potential issue exhibited by some units. With the latest update, the feature is back. Well, there’s a bit of change though: you need to long-press the side because you can give a command.

The Amazon Echo’s main rival apparently had some hardware issues but a minor software update quickly fixed the problem. The touch sensor appeared to be sensitive, registering any touch that may activate the device. The update then disabled the touch-activation feature but now it’s back with the latest software release.

The latest update released by Google delivers the same touch functions. Just long-press to activate the Google Home Mini and start talking with it.

VIA: SlashGear