If you live in Canada and you’ve been reading all these news items about the new voice-activated smart speaker from Google, you’ve probably been wondering when you will be able to have something like that for your home. Wonder no more as the tech giant has officially announced that Google Home is finally available for pre-order through the Google Store and through BestBuy.com. This also means that Google Assistant is coming to Canadian homes in both English and French.

With the magic words, “Ok Google”, you will now be able to do a lot of things without having to lift your smartphone or any other gadget around you. You can ask your Google Assistant questions and it can tap into a whole world of Google through Search, Maps, Translate, etc. You can also ask it to help you manage your tasks, set schedules, add items in your to-do lists, set alarms and reminders, etc.

If it’s music that you’re looking for, Google Home can give that to you because after all, it is a speaker. But with just simple voice commands, you can get services like Spotify or Google Play Music to play your favorite songs, news, podcasts, or even radio. And it will bring it to you in Hi-Fi sound quality. And when giving your commands, the speaker can still hear you even if you’re a bit away through far-field microphones and natural language processing.

You can also use Google Assistant to control lights and switches in smart devices like Nest, Philips, or Samsung SmartThings. Google Home can be pre-ordered through the Google Store or through BestBuy.com. It will cost you around $179.99.

SOURCE: Google