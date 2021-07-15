Apart from Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and Xiaomi, other mobile OEMs are also expected to introduce new foldable phones. The category for unconventional devices may soon expand as more companies are considering to enter the foldable smartphone arena. There could be the Vivo NEX and OPPO foldable phones in the near future. At this point, Samsung is at the forefront of foldable smartphone sales. The South Korean tech giant is now scheduled to release two more foldable phones–the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.



Chinese display makers supply those ultra-thin glasses to the OEMs. Samsung is the biggest client right now but it won’t just be the only client as more foldable smartphones are in the works.

Samsung shifted from using polyimide films to UTG. The latter was already used on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike Samsung, polymide films were used on the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold and the Huawei Mate X2. That may change soon as Chinese companies will now use UTG.

Interestingly, Samsung Display will supply Xiaomi for the Mi Mix Fold 2’s main screen. CSOT will supply the external 6.52-inch screen. The previous Xiaomi foldable phone featured CSOT displays on both sides.

Samsung Display is also said to supply the main foldable screen for Vivo. BOE will supply the other display. Honor, Huawei’s former sub-brand, is also introducing a foldable phone. The Honor Magic Fold will use UTG from BOE on both sides.

Google is also reported to introduce its own foldable phone as also mentioned two years ago. The Google Pixel foldable phone’s could be 7.60-inches and will use UTG. OPPO is also believed to release a foldable phone next year. Nothing has been confirmed yet but the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to use UTG from Corning and Schott.