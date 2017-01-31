We heard some not so good news about the Google Fiber group last October as it discontinued expansion and reduced employee base. It’s not totally bad because the business is still on. In fact, the Google Fiber TV app was updated with a couple of months ago with DVR recording and remote control mode. Google Fiber is doing another expansion but this time– the new Webpass wireless broadband service.

If you may remember, Google acquired Webpass to add wireless capability. One of the tech giant’s many goals is to integrate the company in places where Webpass and Google Fiber are available.

The wireless broadband service will soon be ready in more areas from San Diego to San Francisco to Chicago. If you live in these areas and have Google Fiber subscription, you can take advantage of Webpass if there are 10 other units in the same building subscribed to the service. This is possible in places wired with Ethernet cabling specifically copper Ethernet wiring for gigabit-fast connection.

Webpass brings superfast Internet service in the cities mentioned earlier. If you notice on the map, there are now six cities. You’ll also see the Current Fiber city, Upcoming Fiber city, Potential Fiber city, and Current Webpass city marked in their respective colors.

