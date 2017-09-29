No doubt Google has done marvelous things when the Android community started. For most people, their Android-powered smartphones are no longer considered just a digital accessory—it’s their life. You can do many things with your phone: communicate, browse the web, search, check social media, and play games. For parents, your smartphone can be a babysitter but only for a short time.

In this day and age, parents often rely on phones to entertain the kids. But of course, you have to set limits because you don’t want the young ones to be addicted to any gadget. Good thing there are apps and services being offered today that helps parents, teachers, and guardians to optimize their use of technology.

Earlier this year, Google launched the Family Link app to help parents manage kids’ tech usage. It was released by invitation only for the early access program but now, it’s ready for parents in the US. Even with no official invitation, you can download the app and set a Google Account for your child. With Family Link, you can easily set up and manage your kid’s account and device from one location.

Those who have already tried Family Link have expressed their appreciation for the app and gave positive feedback. It’s time for the general public to benefit from such because really, parents need all the help in managing their household and taking care of the kids.

Download Family Link first on your kid’s device and then follow on your own. Once setup is done, you can manage apps they can use, block or approve apps, view screen time, receive activity reports, set screen time limits, and even set device bedtime. The last feature is very useful as you can lock your child’s device during a specific time.

Download Google Family Link from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Google