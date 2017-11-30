Who doesn’t want to save their precious mobile data? We couldn’t think of anyone who would pass the opportunity to use free Internet connection. Of course, there are people who would gladly pay for faster access but for those who need to scrimp and save, you can do so by identifying first how you use your data. We know there are apps and tools that let you check mobile data usage, as well as, save data on a few functions. Most of them offer options to turn off a feature or service to lessen needed data to load.

To help mobile consumers know how they use their data, Google has introduced Datally. It’s a new app the helps people understand their data and teach them how to control and save. The key to saving is knowing first how you use your smartphone not just daily. If possible, try to see how you use it on an hourly, weekly, and monthly basis. You’ll have an idea of your behavior and you’ll see a pattern of where you spend most of your time.

You see, mobile data can be pricey especially in developing countries so it’s important you know where your money goes. Google’s Datally can be a great help in controlling your data. It’s your ally in tracking data usage. It can block data with a single tap, as well as, tell you if a public Wi-Fi is near and open.

Google tested the Datally app in the Philippines. Up to 30% of data is said to have been saved by the mobile testers. It’s now ready for all Android users as long as you’re phone is running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Download Datally from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)