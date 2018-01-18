The Google Clips is a tiny camera lens that can capture the best moments of your life. Powered by Intel’s Movidius VPU, this cam was launched back in October but it hasn’t reached the market yet. Google is expected to roll out the device with a $249 this January as it recently hit the FCC. As we all know, a visit to the FCC means a product will be unveiled soon. There is no confirmation yet by the tech giant but we know it will be ready soon.

The FCC document doesn’t mention Google Clips but only a device with model name ‘G015A’. This camera is designed to take short clips and photos of an event. It’s not exactly an action camera but more of a smart camera that analyzes the actions happening in front of the cam. Artificial intelligence or AI makes it possible for the camera to know the actions. It’s more of a wireless camera that connects via WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Note that the Clips camera doesn’t record any sound. It only shoots videos and photos like a surveillance camera. It’s not exactly a security camera but it can still work even without internet connection. Simply put, it’s a camera that records and captures special memories. It’s useful because you know you can’t always bring out your smartphone.

Google will start selling the Clips camera online and in retail stores like Best Buy so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Variety