The Google Assistant has become more popular this 2017 as more products and services have become smarter by being integrated with the tech giant’s voice assistant. It has also found a close rival in Amazon’s Alexa but Google’s is still said to be faster and more reliable with all the information available on its very large database. Of course, it’s not the top search giant for nothing.

The Google Assistant is currently found on numerous devices already including smartphones to smart speakers to smartwatches. For those who live in other countries or speak other languages, the smart assistant is also available in Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian. As for devices that support the Google Assistant, phones that run at least Marshmallow can have the feature enabled. This means if you are on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Android Oreo, you can take advantage of the Google Assistant. It may still depend on some hardware requirements but the Google Assistant should have no problem running.

We noted a while ago that Google Assistant would come really soon for tablets. The tech giant has officially announced that the Google Assistant is coming to Android tablets so you can start “talking” to it and using voice commands to control other smart devices at home.

Tablets on Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 8.0 Marshmallow, as well as, smartphones on Android 6.0 Lollipop can now have the Google Assistant. It’s basically the same as with the Google Assistant on your phone. Feel free to check your messages, set alarm or reminds, or add to a shopping list with the Google Assistant.

Only the English language will be ready at launch but we’re expecting other languages will be available in the coming weeks. Android 5.0 Lollipop phones are also getting the update anytime soon with English and Spanish ready in key markets–US, UK, India, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Italy, Korea, Brazil, and Germany.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)