Google seems to really be ramping up the availability of its Google Assistant, rolling out support for various devices. That’s actually crucial if they want to be able to win the battle of the digital assistants of course. Now it looks like tablets are their next targets as the latest beta update for the Google app is now listing the Assistant as available for larger devices. This follows the previous release of the Google app (version 7.14) which already referenced the feature coming to tablets.

If you want to check it out for yourself, you can go to the Assistant settings on the Google app and then click on any of the Services. If you scroll down the availability of things like Music, Home Control, or News, you will see that they indicate that they are also available on Android 6.0+ tablets. You can also see the tablet icon alongside the other already available devices.

However, if you do install the version 7.16 beta of the Google app, Assistant still isn’t there. This may mean it’s still in beta and not yet available for everyone or they’re just putting it there in preparation for the actual rollout. The good news is that it probably means it’s imminent and it’s really about time. Assistant was only previously available on smartphones and Google Home, but now it has support for Android TVs and Chrome OS on the Pixelbook.

Version 7.16 of the Google app beta also includes a couple of new things, like the increased height of the Google app bottom bar, to match the new rounded redesign of the app icons at the bottom. No news yet when this will roll out to the stable version.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google