The annual Google Play Indie Games contest has been such a hit to independent developers and it has produced several great games already – and some of those we actually play at Android Community. So the mothership brought the contest across the pond to Europe and now we have the 20 finalists, taken from talents that spanned over 30 countries.

These 20 games will be the finalists for the Google Play Indie Games contest for Europe, and they will be showcased at the Saatchi Gallery in London on February 13, so you can go and check them out if you happen to be in the area. Congratulations to these finalists!

– Planet of Mine (France)

– Bridge Constructor Portal (Austria)

– Bury Me, My Love (France)

– Captain Tom Galactic Traveler (France)

– Core (Russia)

– Flat Pack (United Kingdom)

– Fern Flower (Poland)

– I Love Hue (United Kingdom)

– Jodeo (Turkey)

– KAMI 2 (United Kingdom)

– Kensho (Russia)

– No More Buttons (Norway)

– Old Man’s Journey (Austria)

– Radium 2 (Germany)

– The Big Journey (Ukraine)

– The House of Da Vinci (Slovakia)

– The Office Quest (Israel)

– Unbalance (Turkey)

– Undervault (Ukraine)

– Yellow (Belgium)

These finalists will all be receiving a paid trip to London for the showcase event, their apps featured in the Indie Corner of the Play Store for one month, and one Pixel 2 device. If they go on to be winners, there are more prizes in store for them.

SOURCE: Google