The smartwatch industry isn’t exactly growing but it’s still alive. Only a few brands have remained in producing new wearables. One group that has been faithful is Fossil. We have lost count of how many smartwatch models the company has launched but we have featured several products already. By Fossil we mean Fossil Group and not just the lone brand. Under the group are dozens of popular watch brands. The last one we noted was the Puma Sport Connected as the sports brand’s first smartwatch.

Last month, Fossil announced a new Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch. Earlier this year, we learned Google and Fossil Group would be working on a new wearable smartwatch technology. The news turned out to be true although there is no official confirmation from either company.

We just know the tech giant paid Fossil some $40 million for the latter’s smartwatch technology. Even some R&D personnel were included. Google is said to have purchased Fossil’s new product innovation.

Recently leaked is a series called Fossil Collider DIANA Smartwatch. There are three hybrid wearable devices in the image. Fossil has yet to make an announcement but the wearables appear to be final. They’ve been listed for pre-order on some retail sites with a $220 price tag.

So the smartwatches may be known as Diana (Digital + Analogue). It’s not clear if it’s the real name or if it refers to the technology. It is believed to be based on something Misfit worked on a few years ago before it was acquired by Fossil. Google has licensed the smartwatch technology needed for the project to be finished.

Some related information has surfaced on Reddit about the Fossil Collider DIANA Smartwatch. There’s the FTW7009 model watch that comes in a 42mm stainless steel case with modern “e-ink display”, built-in heart rate monitor, long battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and support for ten dial elements among others. This wearable device can also work as a health and fitness tracker. Other models include the FTW7010 version and FTW7008 model. The three may feature GPS and Google Pay. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement.