Fossil is already a trusted name when it comes to watches but they also want to be a big player in the smartwatch market. Their latest attempt to bridge technology and fashion is the Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch. Aside from having the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and the latest Wear OS software, the wearable features new things like battery life pre-sets and a swimproof speaker as well as enhancing the specs from previous iterations of the smartwatch.

Fossil has come up with a proprietary smartwatch experience with its four battery life pre-sets that you can choose from, depending on what’s your current need and what’s your current battery life. The Extended Battery Mode lets you still access essential features like notifications and heart rate but it will extend the battery on a single charge to multiple days. Daily Mode basically has everything working including the always-on screen. Custom Mode allows you to manually manage the battery optimization settings while Time-Only Mode is for those times you’re running low on battery so you just use the smartwatch to tell time.

Aside from the existing microphone that previous smartwatches had, the Gen 5 now also has a swim-proof speaker so you can enjoy full “audible functionality” on your smartwatch. This means you can take a call on the device without picking up your phone and you can hear Google Assistant speak back to you when you ask it a question or to perform a task that it needs to respond to. You can also hear sound alert notifications and play third-party music.

Since the device will run on Wear OS, you will be able to enjoy the Tiles feature which offers you information that you need at just a glance or a swipe on your smartwatch. The Gen 5 will also have a series of auto-installed apps like Spotify, Noonlight, and Cardiogram. The integrated sensors and things like heart rate tracking, untethered GPS, NFC, and Rapid Charging have been improved with this latest version of the Fossil smartwatch.

Gen 5 will come in six colorways combining black, smoke, and rose gold and will have a 44mm case size with interchangeable strap options. It has a 1.3” touchscreen digital display and will have 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is swim-proof up to 3 ATM and will have 24+ hours battery life but of course, it depends on your usage. The watch will retail for $295 and is now available for purchase through fossil.com and select Fossil retail stores worldwide.