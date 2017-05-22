Google is determined to do some cleanup on the Play Store. Developers need not worry if they want their apps or games remain in the Android ecoystem. Just make sure you’re apps follow Google’s standards and pass the metrics provided. For those devs serious with their app development game, know that you can standout by fixing your code. If you’re already confident with your work, you can make your creation better by planning strategies and aggressively marketing them. If you’re a genius, you can make more money by offering in-app items or subscriptions. The latter is one reliable way to get more regular revenue.

Your Android app listed on the Google Play Store can make you a lot of money. We don’t need to tell you what apps made millions but there are a lot of those developers who quickly made it big. If you think that is far from happening, don’t fret because the tech giant is offering devs subscriptions on Google Play.

This model will benefit both developers and mobile consumers because they are presented with quality users and quality content. With subscriptions, some apps have seen up to ten times growth in consumer spending the past three years. Most apps have even seen double the number of subscribers.

Some of you may not notice it but there is relevant growth in the app development arena. It’s not only because there are now 2 billion global monthly active Android users. Google is doing its part in reviewing the quality of apps. On the business side, adding even a small amount of premium to a simple app, game, or in-app item matters when we’re discussing volume.

You can choose to grow your app subscription business. It can thrive on the Play Store once you start offering free trials, introductory pricing, or flexible billing periods. Paying for subscriptions with Google Play credit is also possible now and the move actually increase subscription spending by 15%.

To further improve the system, Google is announcing account hold so a user will be blocked access if a payment fails. This way, subscribers will be given another chance whether to renew subscription or not. On the Play Console, you can now see a subscriptions dashboard. It’s a new feature together with a new report on app subscribers.

As with any other businesses, this dashboard makes data more accessible to common users. In this case, developers like you can easily monitor data on the number of new subscribers, total subscribers, and cancellations. You can check your revenue data and insights on how you can make decisions relevant to the business and how to market subscription products.

Subsription apps on Google Play is successful and according to a recent study by Google, free trials will help in acquiring users. About 78% of those 2,000 Android app subscribers surveyed said they usually start with a free app. Offering premium to some content makes users attracted to a game as it becomes more appealing than ever. Some of them continue with the subscription because of a discount offer while others already reached end of trial or they just want to remove the ads.

No doubt, developers can make a lot of money from app subscriptions. It’s up to you as an app creator on how you will price or offer the app from a free app and convince Android consumers to pay for your content. Read the full ‘Subscription Apps on Google Play:

User Insights to Help Developers Win’ report HERE for more information.

SOURCE: Android Developers Blog