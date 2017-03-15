Mobile payment services may be slowly progressing but we know someday it will be the standard. It will be useful not only in highly industrialized and commercialized countries but also in emerging markets where smartphones are essential. Google has already introduced Android Pay but it’s limited to Android phones for now. For similar service, the tech giant is adding a feature to the Gmail app for Android so you can send money to anyone.

Google Wallet offered easy payment experience across the web last December. This is something similar but this new one can be done right on Gmail. Apart from sharing messages, files, and photos, you can now exchange money. Any Gmail address owner can send and receive money to pay for whatever product or service or maybe even give as a gift.

You don’t have to leave the Gmail app on your mobile. Like sending an attachment, you can quickly send money. The recipients will then get the amount on their inbox as well. Request for money can be done right on the app. There is also the option to direct the money to someone else’s back account.

This feature is free and easy-to-use. You can access it only on the Gmail app for Android or on the web in the United States. We don’t know if and when Google will roll this one out in other countries but we don’t see any reason why not as it’s very convenient like the Android Pay.

