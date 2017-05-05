We don’t feature enough smart products by GE (General Electric) but after those connected ovens, the company is introducing a new one in the form of the C by GE Sol Lamp. This is an obvious follow-up to the C Lamp released back in December. The C by GE Lamp boasts of a circular ring design that will remind you a lot of a Dyson bladeless electric fan.

This one comes with built-in lights plus a diffuser so there is no reason to have a lamp shade. A new variant is available known as the Sol lamp. It features the same design but now it has Alexa built into the system.

The lamp becomes a smarter lamp because it can respond to voice controls. Light color offers a warm glow. The inside of the ring can also work as a visual indicator by glowing blue.

The C by GE Sol lamp has a total of 60-watt bulb rating but the lighting effect isn’t the only that makes it a winner. There’s the Alexa integration that allows the user to interact with the smart light. Feel free to tell Alexa and Sol what to do. Turn on-off the light with voice control? You can do that. Or how about set the alarm? Yes you can.

C by GE Sol will be available from GE with a $199 price tag in September.

SOURCE: GE