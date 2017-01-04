Nest knows everything. No, not in the same level as Google but that little hi-tech learning thermostat knows what’s going on inside your kitchen. It’s getting a new sibling in the form of the Nest Protect as a smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm that can detect fires inside an oven. The idea is for you to detect possible “burning” or “overcooking”.

Nest worked with GE Appliances for this one and the result is the Nest Protect that knows the different scents. When it detects something bad, homeowners are alerted so they can make the necessary actions. It’s actually fun to have something that will help you bake that perfect chocolate cake or the most scrumptious roasted chicken. Not everyone can be a great cook but with the help of technology, you and me can make something delectable to taste.

Nest Protect alerts in real-time. You can receive a notification on your phone once CO or smoke is detected not only near the oven but just about anywhere inside your house. This works with a GE Appliances connected oven integrated with the Nest Protect smoke detector.

Nest Protect boasts of split-spectrum sensor, App Silence, ten-year product lifetime, Safety Checkup, and an automatic speaker.

SOURCE: GE Appliances