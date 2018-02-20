Here’s a problem that was born out of the Google Camera modding spree we seem to be having at the moment. As Google developed a really great camera app that is only officially available for the original Pixel and Pixel 2 phones, a lot of people have been asking if the app could be ripped so that non-Pixel phones can have some of that great HDR+ algorithm and the bokeh portrait mode feature as well. The Google Camera has been modded to different phones, but it does a thing with subfolders that some people won’t like.

The portrait mode feature in a modded Google Camera app will do a couple of things. First up, it will save all the images it generates in a new subfolder each time you use the feature. Secondly, it generates two images – one with the clear background, and one with the blurred bokeh “portrait mode” background. That seems fine, unless you use a gallery app that separates images according to subfolders. In fact, that’s a major headache when you think about it.

Naveen Naushad of AppTuners made an app specifically to avoid this headache. The GCam Tool will organize the images from Google Camera in such a way that the images you need will be saved in the folder you want it to be saved. You have the option to save just the bokeh image, or both the clear one and the bokeh one. If you pay the USD$1.00 upgrade, it will even give you the option of deleting the subfolders and files Google Camera creates.

Of course, there are other options to fix this. If you use certain photo gallery apps – like Google Photos, for instance – the photos show up in the gallery along with all the other photos, and is not separated by subfolders. But for those who use a gallery app that tends to segregate according to folders, this might be a good tool for you.

SOURCE: Reddit

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store