Aside from the new Forerunner 30, Garmin has also introduced a new activity tracking device for the little ones. Garmin has introduced the vívofit jr. 2 activity tracker available in different themes that kids will love–Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney. The device also features different band themes and a compatible mobile app that allows kids a chance to finish different missions and adventures.

One of the many fun features of this vivofit jr. will have your kids unlocking different character step icons. The only challenge is to do 60 minutes of activities each day. This way at least, kids will be encouraged to be active and not just spend time on their phones.

Garmin’s President and CEO Cliff Pemble said, “The vívofit jr. 2 is all about making fitness fun for kids, instilling at a young age the joy of leading an active lifestyle.” At a young age, you can teach your kids the value of being active.

Having Disney’s storytelling experience and Garmin’s expertise in wearable tech, parents can rely something on this vivofit because the kids won’t get bored. They won’t even notice that they are doing something important and beneficial to their health.

As with any other smartwatch, you can set reminders for the kids, set up schedule alerts, and schedule a task timer. This will greatly help the parents, guardians, grandparents, or babysitters. To make it more fun, you can even set a little competition among the siblings and parents.

You can buy accessory bands separately depending on what your kids want. Feel free to swap out bands and unlock a new adventure every time.

Theme options include ‘Mickey’s Birthday Surprise: A Disney Adventure’, ‘BB-8’s Adventure: A Star Wars Story’, and ‘Ultron’s Revenge: A Marvel Avenger’s Mission’. Price tag of the Garmin Disney vívofit jr. 2 reads $100.

SOURCE: Garmin