As far as we know, there are very few “open world” games in mobile, and with good reason. The mobile gaming platform – with its hardware restrictions – doesn’t really take to large and epic open world games where characters can roam around endlessly and do whatever they like very well. But that doesn’t mean no one will try. Gameloft has launched “Gangstar New Orleans” – a free-to-play open world game in the vein of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Gameloft wants Gangstar New Orleans to be on mobile what GTA is on console and PC. It gives you a whole city to roam around in – that is, the whole city of New Orleans. You can ride vehicles, pick up guns, and complete freedom to roam around – all the right things to be the criminal mastermind of the Big Easy.

The gameplay is pretty self-explanatory. The bigger objectives will be to protect your gang and its territory, while raiding others and basically wreaking havoc on their turfs. But in all this, you get to choose your own path, as it were. After all, it’s an open world – so you get to basically do what you want.

The new game is now available via the Play Store (check download link below). Let us know if you like it or if it’s any good.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store