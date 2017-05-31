If you’re a fan of hack ‘n slash RPGs that you can usually play on your console or PC platforms, you might be looking for one on your Android smartphone as well. Gameloft has a new action RPG for you, called “Iron Blade: Medieval Legends” and you might want to check this out.

Iron Blade: Medieval Legends is Gameloft’s tribute to RPG gamers, and a lot of people are already harping its simple and fluid control system. The storyline starts with your character as a members of the Templars who have to defeat the demonic forces unleashed by Demon Lord Baal. The game features gorgeous landscapes in Europe, so there’s much eye candy here.

The battle system will have you linking taps and swipes to dish out the hurt to your demonic enemies with powerful combos. Of course, there will be a variety of weapons and armors at your disposal, and players can get to pick ones that will fit their own fighting style. The game also features a PvP aspect where players can attack others for resources.

Iron Blade: Medieval Legends is free to play, and includes the requisite IAPs – virtual items that will cost you real money. As it is free to play, there will be ads, so better be okay with that.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store