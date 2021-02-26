One UI 3 is ready for more Galaxy devices. We have lost count of how many releases we have mentioned here but expect more until One UI 4 is announced. Just earlier, we mentioned the One UI 3.1 coming to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, and the original Galaxy Fold. Today, we’re learning more about the Galaxy Z Fold2’s One UI 3 update. It’s been promised to deliver intuitive interactions and seamless continuity to the second-gen Galaxy foldable phone.

Last month, the Galaxy Z Fold2 begun receiving Android 11-based stable One UI 3.0 update. Another update is ready, bringing a number of multitasking features and enhancements. Samsung has made daily interactions simpler on the device with a better UX. The latter also now delivers a more natural experience whether virtually or during actual navigation.

With the update, the Galaxy Z Fold2 can launch Multi-Active Windows on the Main Screen. You can view those on your Recent Tabs–up to three programs previously.

The Multi-Active Window can be launched directly from the Quick Panel’s notifications. Simply long press and then drag-drop the notification to open mobile apps. The Main and Cover screens can be placed on standby. Simply touch with your palm or double tap.

One UI 3 also adds flexibility to Camera app. Flex mode allows the preview mode to easily delete and share. You can also customize the look and position of your controls. Galaxy Z Fold2’s makes the Main Screen more immersive.

Samsung has improved on the Light and Dark themes for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. They have more depth now. The vertical volume slider has been redesigned so the screen is less cluttered.