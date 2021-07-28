Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, subject to a number of models, which could include an S8+ and an Ultra version, has been in the rumors for long. Not that the tablet may make it to the scheduled Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event next month, it is nonetheless an intriguing device slated for debut soon. From what we have learned through rumors lately, the Galaxy Tab S8 is going to be powered by the next Snapdragon flagship processor and will feature a massive capacity battery.

From how it’s known, Samsung is working on the next in-house processor, the Exynos 2200 with RDNA2 AMD GPU, which is likely to make it in the Galaxy S22 series scheduled for early next year. For the delight of Sammy fans, the chipset was likely to be included in the Galaxy Tab S8.

According to the latest information via SamMobile, it is not going to happen. To the disappointment of a few, the Galaxy Tab S8 will be powered by the next-generation Qualcomm processor likely to be called Snapdragon 895. Through a recent tweet from reliable tipster IceUniverse, we should be looking at additional two models in the Tab S8 series.

Tab S8+ SM-X806x 10090mAh

Tab S8 Ultra SM-X906x 11500mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2021

Alongside the Tab S8+ (model number SM-X806x) Samsung is expected to launch Tab S8 Ultra (with model number SM-X906x). The rumor suggests the former tablet will feature a 10,090mAh battery, while the Ultra version will be delivered with an 11,500mAh battery.

From the information previously available about the upcoming tablet series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch TFT with an 8,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. Tab S8+ however will come with a 12.4-inches OLED display, while the Tab S8 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch OLED screen. All the models will support 120Hz screen refresh rate.