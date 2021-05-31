Now that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been introduced, it’s time to focus our attention to the next-gen Galaxy Tab. It will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and we believe there will be a few variants just like last year. We can look forward to a Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, and maybe this Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The latter could be the “ultimate” model among the lineup with the most premium specs and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is anticipated to rival other high-end tablets from other OEMs. We can see it now being compared side-by-side with Apple’s iPad Pro. With the premium specs will probably come with a more expensive price.

Some details have been leaked from South Korea. The tablet series, known this early as “Basquait”, will have three models. They will mainly differ in screen sizes.

Basquait 1 (Samsung Galaxy Tab S8) will come with an 11-inch TFT 120Hz screen with 8000mAh battery with 45W charging, an unknown next-gen chipset, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB onboard storage, and a dual camera system. Basquait 2 (Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+) may have a bigger display at 12.4-inches OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor, 10090mAh with 45W charhing, 128/256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and the same chipset.

Basquait 3 (Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra) will have a large 14.6-inch OLED 120Hz display, 12000mAh battery with 45W charging, 128/512GB storage, and 8/12GB of RAM. Each tablet from Samsung will come with an S Pen stylus as described.

When it comes to imaging, there will be an 8MP selfie shooter and a 13/5MP dual camera setup. The Ultra variant will even have a dual 8MP and 5MP ultra-wide selfie camera setup. The tablet will come with a new premium keyboard that may be used for a 165-degree field of view.

Pricing may be around $740, $1,120 and $1,320 for the three tablets. Wi-Fi-only, LTE, and 5G models may also be available.