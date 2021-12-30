The Galaxy S21 FE 5G from Samsung is almost ready. A lot of legit information are being leaked starting with the hands-on video and user manual surface published last week. We also saw that unboxing and hands on video plus a product listing on Walmart that has since been removed. What we have today are photos of Galaxy S21 FE cases shared by Samsung Hungary. Our source said there will be plenty of protective phone cases for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Samsung seems to be all set for the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. We’ve been saying it will be a quiet launch happening a month before the Galaxy S22’s reveal. But then again when it comes to Samsung phones with premium specs, it won’t be as quiet.

The unboxing video shared a few days ago was legit. The box with the Galaxy S21 FE 5G written was seen clearly. The video is still up and we’re impressed that it hasn’t been taken down yet.

Samsung needs to hurry with the launch as more details could still be revealed. The protective phone cases to be released in Hungary have been posted online. This indicates an impending announcement and market rollout.

The website shows a total of 15 versions of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G cases in five styles. We believe more will be added to the list once the phone is officially launched.

The phone cases include styles with plastic material. Two appear to be transparent with one seems to have ribbed edges. There are four cases that look like a book cover with a long strip of display on the outside.