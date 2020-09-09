A new Fan Edition will be introduced by Samsung. The Galaxy series usually receives an FE version, if not, a Lite edition. For this year, we’ve started discussing the possibility of a Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. A Galaxy S20 FE 5G appeared on Samsung Bulgaria website with another variant last month. Specs and colors were leaked. We also saw some image renders. We know the Fan Edition will look nothing different from the regular Galaxy S20 but we’re more curious about the features.

The latest we heard about the phone is that it received certification from China’s 3C and Bluetooth SIG. They only meant the device is ready to be announced soon, at least, in China. We know it will also be sold in Germany, Brazil, and other countries in Europe.

In Brazil, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 4G already has a support page. That one though is for the SM-G780F which is the 4G variant. In Germany, the SM-G781B model is for the 5G variant. We can look forward to an Exynos 990 processor and Snapdragon 865 chipset to be used on those two, respectively. To review, here are the specs and features we know so far: a flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 2400 x 1080 Full HD pixel resolution, 120 Hz display, 407 PPI, Gorilla Glass 3, 6GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, under-display fingerprint reader, triple rear camera system (12MP + 12MP + 8MP), with dual PDAF and OIS, plus 4K video recording capability. Possible color options are as follows: White, Red, Orange, Green, Lilac (Purple), and Navy Blue.

New details on charging have surfaced on the web. The phone is said to support 15W but can benefit from 25W charging. This isn’t really surprising because 25W charging is also not available on some Galaxy M phones.

Samsung is anticipated to release the Galaxy S20 FE phone next month. The price could be around $750. That is the most “affordable” among Samsung’s flagship devices but yes, it still is expensive.