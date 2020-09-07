Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone renders surfaced on the web last month. The upcoming phone was also said to have appeared on Samsung Bulgaria website with another variant. We believe the Fan Edition will be introduced soon but not without another set of new renders and information from WinFuture. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will not be an improved version of the Galaxy S20. Basically, it will be the more affordable version just like the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung usually releases a Fan Edition for flagship phones and the Galaxy S is no different. More details have been shared recently including the new colors. There is even a possibility the Galaxy S20 FE may be better than the regular Galaxy Note 20 if we’re just going to look at the information available.

The Galaxy S20 FE will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor like its American counterpart. It will be out in Germany with 5G. A 4G variant may also be ready but only with Exynos 990.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may feature 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 120 Hz display, a flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 2400 x 1080 Full HD resolution, 407 PPI, and Gorilla Glass 3. You read that right: just a Gorilla Glass 3. Samsung decided on this to lower the price of the phone.

The Galaxy S20 FE is said to be more on par with the Galaxy S20+. There is also an under-display fingerprint reader, triple rear camera setup (12MP + 12MP wide-angle + 8MP 3x zoom with f/2.0 aperture) with dual-phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilizer. The phone is capable of 4K video recording.

Other details we learned from our source include the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, wireless charging, WiFi 6, and NFC. Expect AKG-tuned dual speakers, a metal frame, and an IP68 rating. This means the phone will be dustproof and waterproof. A 4500mAh battery is expected as well that can be charged via a USB Type-C.

As for the colors, we see a Red, White, Orange, Lilac, Green, and Navy Blue Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It will use Samsung One UI 2.x on top of Android 10. The launch will probably be this September or early next month.