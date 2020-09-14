The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may be “unpacked” very soon. It will be as the South Korean tech giant already scheduled the Samsung Unpacked for Every Fan. The event will be live-streamed on September 23. We’re looking forward to the more affordable version of the Galaxy S20. There may be changes in the specs and features but we can expect 5G connectivity will already be offered. The video teaser actually showed the possible colors of the Galaxy S20 FE edition. There is no doubt that different colors will be available especially that Roland Quandt (@rquandt) presented the phone in different color variants.

Quandt just shared the colors: Cloud Red, Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavander. No white or peach-colored Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been shown off but we’ve seen them in previous renders.

Quandt didn’t say much except that the images are 3D rotations from Verizon. Interestingly, when the links are clicked, a ‘Page Not Found’ greeting is shown. The images must have been posted by accident.

So far, we know the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will look very similar to the regular Galaxy S20. It will run on Snapdragon 865 processor and will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Expect a triple rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch 2300 x 1080 Super AMOLED screen. It will arrive in Q4 after the announcement next week.

With the URLs provided, it is safe to sayVerizon will offer the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in the United States. It’s only a matter of time before the market release so let’s just wait and see.