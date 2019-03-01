We’ve got our hands-on feature and saw probably the first teardown videos of the Galaxy S10 in the world. Pre-order is up for key markets. Some say they already received their units. T-Mobile’s unboxing video was too fast that we didn’t get all the details of what’s inside the box. The usual unit with charger can be expected but we just learned Samsung has also added a special screen protector. This is in response to the issue that the Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint scanner may not allow a screen protector.

Samsung has finally implemented the on-screen fingerprint reader. It sounded attractive until we heard of the idea that the new scanner will not allow a screen protector. After the issue came, Galaxy S10 screen protectors for the ultrasonic fingerprint reader popped out.

The issue sounded legit but Samsung solved the problem by adding its own screen protector out of the box. Unfortunately, it’s been found out that the problem is real. Those super thick screen protectors for the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor from other companies don’t work.

Samsung’s solution shows the OEM’s screen protector isn’t thick. The factory pre-installed screen protector is actually very thin. Samsung has installed the said protector but it’s not covered under warranty. Only the other accessories included are under the one-year warranty.

If you receive a Galaxy S10 phone, inside the box you will see the phone, a travel adapter, USB connector, a pair of AKG headset (earbuds), and the screen protector. Samsung suggests that retail partners carry Samsung screen protectors as they “cannot guarantee the experience with screen protectors made of traditional glass and polyurethane materials.” If you need to replace the screen protector, you will need to shell out $30.

VIA: SlashGear