Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors and image renders surfaced online as early as November last year and since then, we’ve been seeing several photos, leaks, and more renders. Another screen protector for the S10+ was shown but then in January, we heard the Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint scanner may NOT allow a screen protector. That was after made public after seeing the hands-on video of the rumored phone. We quickly understood the possibility the new phone may not allow a protector because of the new fingerprint scanning technology that is embedded under the screen.

Roland Quandt contradicted the idea and is now saying the ultrasonic fingerprint reader can still be protected by a screen protector. It won’t be out with any fingerprint reader hole but will look like any normal protector.

Samsung is making its own Galaxy S10 screen protectors that will work. The South Korean tech giant will sell them but we’re assuming other third-party suppliers will come up with their own versions.

The screen protectors will be ready for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The image looks legit so you can say that is how the 10th Anniversary flagship phones will look like.

Also included are the following: dust removal sticker, bubble remover squeegee, and a small glass wipe.

Some folks thought the #GalaxyS10's ultrasonic finger print reader might not be able to deal w/ screen protectors and made up weird things like the need for a cutout. All of that seems pretty much BS as Samsung sells its own screen protectors. Without fingerprint reader holes. pic.twitter.com/hPw6brxiqv — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 18, 2019

VIA: SAMMOBILE