A couple of weeks ago, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones were showing some display problems. They weren’t exactly new. They were the same green tint issue from before. This time, we’re learning about a new problem on an older smartphone–the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. The phone is said to be having issues with facial recognition. Most of the complaints were only made public after the Android 11 update rolled out. We’re not sure if this is the update that included the May 2021 Android security patch but the problem happened after the recent one.

Well, according to some Samsung Galaxy S10 series, at least those in South Korea, the issue actually showed after the software version number G977NKSU5FUF5. It didn’t just bring the July 2021 security patch but more.

While issues and bugs are common with every release, a facial recognition is major. It’s important because it has something to do with security. Facial recognition is said to have been broken now. This meant some users are not able to access their phones because of failure in authentication.

Some troubleshooting tips have been provided. Clearing the cache and data was recommended but it didn’t work. It could be a software error but Samsung has yet to acknowledge the problem and release and official fix. A forum moderator simple said Samsung is already checking on the matter.

If you use facial recognition on your Galaxy S10, you may switch to biometric authentication method for now if you plan on applying the latest Android 11 update. You may also wait for another release from Samsung.