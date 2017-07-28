Last month we told you that a new game called Galaxy of Pen & Paper from the creators of Knights of Pen & Paper will arrive for your Android devices by July. And we’re almost at the end of the month and we thought it wouldn’t arrive, but if you’ve been eagerly waiting for it, the wait is over. The game is finally available for download at the Google Play Store so you can now start embarking on a space adventure with this turn-based meta RPG.

If the earlier game was a sort of parody of Lord of the Rings, Galaxy of Pen & Paper can be seen as a funny tribute to Star Wars. You get to assemble your team by choosing players, races, and classes of all kinds. Your ultimate goal is to “fight, loot, and laugh your way into space.” With dice rolls, the luck of the draw, and your own strategy, you’ll get to unlock new content and also explore distant planets, fight against weird aliens, and basically save the galaxy.

You also get to customize a lot of things in this game, from the battle encounters to your Game Master’s table to the players’ looks and skills. You will not only explore other worlds and go on adventures but also experience and practice critical thinking as you go through stories with multiple decision. But of course, everything is in a fun and humorous tone.

You can download Galaxy of Pen & Paper from the Google Play Store for $4.99. There won’t be any advertisements or in-app purchases to distract you from the game.