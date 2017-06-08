If you enjoyed the crazy antics and fun adventure of playing the Knights of Pen & Paper, then you’ll be glad to know they’re releasing a new game next month. This time, instead of fighting off dragons and going on quests with wizards and knights, you get to go to space. Galaxy of Pen & Paper is the newest game from Behold Studios and this time you get to take your turn-based role-playing simulation out on a galactic adventure.

If Knights of Pen & Paper somehow parodied Lord of the Rings, think of this upcoming new game as the Star Wars version. It still has basically the same gameplay with its classic turn-based battles and all the joys of a pen & paper RPG but on your mobile device. You play both Game Master and the party you assemble to “fight, loot, and laugh your way into space.” As you put together your space raiding party, you get to choose your players of various races and classes.

Customization also plays an important role here as you get to create everything according to what you want, from the players to the Game Masters’ table to your battle encounters. You get to have spaceship battles, go through stories where you get to make multiple decisions, and even navigate and explore the various planets that you come across as you travel through space and time.

Galaxy of Pen & Paper is set to be released in July of this year. In the meantime, just enjoy the first trailer or continue playing Knights of Pen & Paper if you’re not yet done.

VIA: Droid Gamers