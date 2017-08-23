Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders start: here’s where and how to get it

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is out. After eight months of anticipation for the new Note, here it is. Since January when we were told Samsung would still be releasing a new Note 8. Despite the Note 7 fiasco, we didn’t stop hoping this one will be better. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ turned out to be okay with only minor issues so we’re confident the Note 8 will also offer the same great performance with no overheating and battery explosion.

We’ve got our hands-on feature already and we’re certain you’re curious to know when, where, and how you can avail of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8. As expected, major mobile carriers in the United States will be offering the smartphone. AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and US Cellular each posted announcements of pricing, availability, and even special promos.

AT&T will open pre-order for the device starting August 24 online at att.com/galaxynote8 or at any AT&T store. Units will be ready on September 15. As with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, you can avail of good deals like a $500 credit towards a Samsung TV when you buy a phone on AT&T Next and add DIRECTV. You can get $750 in credits that you can use to get another Galaxy phone on AT&T Next and have DIRECTV. If you want a Samsung Gear S2, you can purchase one for only 99-cents. The newer Gear S3 is only $49.99 with a 2-year agreement. Last but not the least, you can also trade in any eligible phone and get up to a maximum of $200 in credits.

T-Mobile is offering a free Samsung Gear 360 Camera to anyone who will buy a Galaxy Note 8 until September 24. The camera is worth $229 so it’s one attractive freebie. John Legere compares the Note 8 on the T-Mobile network as a “world-class race car on a brand new, state-of-the-art racetrack”. T-Mobile is offering this first gigabit-class phone on the unlimited network. The Orchid Gray and Midnight Black version will be ready on September 15. You can avail of the $930 phone with a $210 down payment and $30 monthly fee on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. You can also get it for $39 per month on JUMP! on Demand with no down.

Verizon is also opening pre-order for the Orchid Grey and Midnight Black versions. Retail price on the network is $960 but you can get it for $40 per month, payable in 24 months on Verizon device payment. Special offers include up to 50% percent off if you trade-in an eligible unit. If you buy a Galaxy Note 8, you can receive a free Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible and 128 GB Memory Card. You can also get a Gear 360 camera if you prefer the special cam. You can even get a $100 discount off a Gear S3 if you available with a new 2-year activation. Another $50 discount can be used to purchase a Samsung Power Bundle that includes a car charger, Portable Power Pack, and a Wireless Charging Stand from the original $149.99 price.

U.S. Cellular will also start pre-sale. If you choose to pre-order from this carrier, you can get a $300 promo card which you can use towards other deals. The phone can be used with unlimited data on the network for only $40 monthly fee for each line (max of four) or $60/month for a single line with autopay. There is the ‘Total Plans with No Hidden Fees’ promo that offers unlimited talk and text (2GB, 6GB, or unlimited) with NO activation fees, phone upgrade fees, data overage fees, or Monthly device connection charges.

