The latest security updates are ready for Samsung’s previous flagship smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series phones are eligible to receive the September security patch. For the Galaxy Note 10, at least, those units in South Korea will receive the latest security patch that was only previously available to latest flagship devices. At the moment, those Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Galaxy Note 10 5G are eligible to get the update. Specifically, this firmware version is ready: N971NKSU2FUH7.

The software update features the September 2021 security patch. A number of problems and vulnerabilities has been fixed but Samsung has not officially published the changelog. We can expect device stability enhancements and more.

A notification update should be received by now by owners of the Galaxy Note 10 5G or Galaxy Note 10+ 5G especially those who like in South Korea. If no OTA is available, you can always manually check the settings: Settings> Software update> Download and install.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the unlocked Galaxy S21 series phones are also ready to receive the September security patch. It’s the G99xU1UES4AUH9 firmware version.

It simply includes the security patch so don’t expect any One UI change or new features. One UI 4.0 beta should be ready soon though for the Galaxy S21 series. Let’s wait and see.