We don’t know much about One UI 4.0 except that Samsung is preparing this and that it is Android 12-based. We just recently saw that the new Samsung smartphones will be running on One UI 3.1.1 so we know we won’t see version 4 anytime soon. But it looks like a GoodLock moderator has confirmed at least one thing that we may expect: SoundAssistant support for Samsung Dex. We may soon see beta testing for it but don’t hold your breath just yet.

Tizen Help shares that a Samsung Community GoodLock moderator responded to an inquiry on whether or not their Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ tablet will get SoundAssistant support on Samsung Dex. The answer was that support “will be reviewed for the next OS”. So that means of course Android 12 and by extension One UI 4.0. The moderator clarified they can’t discuss availability and rollout schedule for now but we can conclude it’s coming.

Samsung Dex is available to most of the flagship models so we can assume it will also be available for smartphones even though the question was about a tablet. If you didn’t know yet, Dex lets you connect your Galaxy devices to a bigger monitor or supported smart TV. This way you can do things like show powerpoints, work on your documents, and even play video games and use your smartphone or tablet like a computer.

Getting SoundAssistant support means you will be able to do things like control individual app volume, active personalized sound settings, support mono audio, and other functions for audio features. This is a minor thing but we haven’t really heard much about what to expect from One UI 4.0 so this is still sort of confirmed news. The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 got One UI 3.1.1 and the Galaxy S21 series will also get it later this month.

If the rumors are to be believed, the beta testing for One UI 4.0 will happen in September and if all goes well, newer flagship devices will most likely get Android 12 + One UI 4.0 by November or December.